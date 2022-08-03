Man says face 'basically broken in half' after car crashed into his home

After being involved in an unusual crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is on the road to recovery.

"I may not look like much now, but I look a heck of a lot better than I did three weeks," Schweikhart said.

Early last month, the beloved businessman suffered life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into his home.

"I was sitting behind my computer in my home office when a car came crashing through the wall and pinning me under the car as the room came down on top of me," Schweikhart recalled.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver responsible for the wreck was traveling at least twice the speed limit when he crashed into Schweikhart's home, leaving him trapped underneath.

"I was told my face was, basically, broken in half," Schweikhart said. "I had a number of contusions and so forth throughout my body."

After multiple surgeries and countless hours in rehab, Schweikhart still has a long road to recovery. He's still without a home for at least the next eight months because its in need of repairs. That's why those who know him best are stepping up to hold a fundraiser concert in his honor later this month — one that will feature some of South Florida's finest talent, including Broadway star Avery Sommers.

Significant damage still remains to Gary Schweikhart's home July 21, 2022, weeks after a car crashed into it in Boca Raton, Fla.

"It's a perfect event to attend because we all love Gary, want to support Gary and hopefully just to let him see their faces and know that they care enough about him," she said.

The night of music and celebration is one that Schweikhart is looking forward to, as well getting back to what he does best.

"This is what I love," he said. "This is what I know how to do. I know how to tell a good story for my clients, and that's what I want to keep doing."

Tickets for the benefit concert are on sale now. It will be held Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

