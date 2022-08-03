Man says face 'basically broken in half' after car crashed into his home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After being involved in an unusual crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is on the road to recovery.

"I may not look like much now, but I look a heck of a lot better than I did three weeks," Schweikhart said.

Early last month, the beloved businessman suffered life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into his home.

"I was sitting behind my computer in my home office when a car came crashing through the wall and pinning me under the car as the room came down on top of me," Schweikhart recalled.

"I may not look like much now, but I look a heck of a lot better than I did three weeks," Gary...
"I may not look like much now, but I look a heck of a lot better than I did three weeks," Gary Schweikhart tells WPTV.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver responsible for the wreck was traveling at least twice the speed limit when he crashed into Schweikhart's home, leaving him trapped underneath.

"I was told my face was, basically, broken in half," Schweikhart said. "I had a number of contusions and so forth throughout my body."

After multiple surgeries and countless hours in rehab, Schweikhart still has a long road to recovery. He's still without a home for at least the next eight months because its in need of repairs. That's why those who know him best are stepping up to hold a fundraiser concert in his honor later this month — one that will feature some of South Florida's finest talent, including Broadway star Avery Sommers.

Significant damage still remains to Gary Schweikhart's home July 21, 2022, weeks after a car...
Significant damage still remains to Gary Schweikhart's home July 21, 2022, weeks after a car crashed into it in Boca Raton, Fla.

"It's a perfect event to attend because we all love Gary, want to support Gary and hopefully just to let him see their faces and know that they care enough about him," she said.

The night of music and celebration is one that Schweikhart is looking forward to, as well getting back to what he does best.

"This is what I love," he said. "This is what I know how to do. I know how to tell a good story for my clients, and that's what I want to keep doing."

Tickets for the benefit concert are on sale now. It will be held Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

This 1997 image provided by CDC, shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin...
Health experts answer monkeypox questions at town hall
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach