Water aerobics help seniors get fit with gossiping on the side

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The YMCA of the Palm Beaches is giving seniors a little motivation every weekday morning with the organization's water aerobics classes.

Classes are held Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the YMCA of the Palm Beaches Aquatic Complex, located at 2728 Lake Worth Road.

A membership to the YMCA costs $39 a month and includes the ability to participate in all programs and facilities at no additional charge.

In some cases, Medicare/Medicaid will pay for a Silver Sneakers membership.

Scripps Only Content 2022

