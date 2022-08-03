Woman accused of stealing $3K worth of computer equipment, groceries
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of swiping multiple items from a Palm Beach County store earlier this summer.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the theft occurred June 25 at a Costco located in Royal Palm Beach.
The woman stole computer equipment and groceries valued at $3,000 from the store, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who can identify the woman is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2022