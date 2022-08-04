5 great college football traditions

Florida State mascot Chief Osceola and his horse Renegade stand on the field before an NCAA...
Florida State mascot Chief Osceola and his horse Renegade stand on the field before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Florida State won 45-34. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Whether it’s rubbing rocks or ringing cowbells, these are just some of the great traditions in college football.

Cowbells

New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach rings the symbolic cowbell at a news conference Friday,...
New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach rings the symbolic cowbell at a news conference Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Starkville, Miss.-based university.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

The ringing of the cowbells has become such a nuisance for visitors to Davis Wade Stadium that the Southeastern Conference banned artificial noisemakers until 2010, but it didn’t deter Mississippi State fans from helping the Bulldogs with their greatest home-field advantage. Head coach Mike Leach encouraged fans to drown out Texas Tech’s bell during last year’s Liberty Bowl. The Bulldogs lost 34-7, but there was never any doubt for whom the bell tolls.

Howard's Rock

Clemson players touch Howard's Rock as they run onto the field for a game against Georgia Tech,...
Clemson players touch Howard's Rock as they run onto the field for a game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C.(John Bazemore | AP)

Arguably one of the most iconic scenes in all of college football, Clemson players rub Howard’s Rock for good luck before they race down the hill and onto the field at Memorial Stadium before every home game.

Jump Around

In this Oct. 25, 2008, file photo, Wisconsin fans dance to "Jump Around" during a game against...
In this Oct. 25, 2008, file photo, Wisconsin fans dance to "Jump Around" during a game against Illinois in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Wisconsin players and fans have been bouncing up and down at Camp Randall Stadium since 1998, when the tradition of playing House of Pain’s anthem “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarter of every home game was born.

Osceola and Renegade

Florida State's Osceola and his horse, Renegade, perform a pregame ritual before a rivalry game...
Florida State's Osceola and his horse, Renegade, perform a pregame ritual before a rivalry game against Florida in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014.(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)

The tradition of Osceola planting a burning spear at midfield while riding his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, before every Florida State home game began in 1978. Conceived by Florida State alumnus Bill Durham, the pregame ritual of Osceola and Renegade is a reason for fans to get to their seats before kickoff. The tradition is so revered that the school fought the NCAA in 2005 after it added Florida State to a list of colleges whose sports teams used “hostile or abusive” Native American names and mascots.

Sooner Schooner

Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner rides on the field after a touchdown against Iowa State, Saturday,...
Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner rides on the field after a touchdown against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Norman, Okla.(Alonzo Adams | AP)

Pulled by two white ponies named Boomer and Sooner, the Sooner Schooner became the official mascot at Oklahoma in 1980. The Sooners received a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after the wagon wheels of the Sooner Schooner became stuck on the field in front of the opposing team’s bench during a re-kick attempt in the 1985 Orange Bowl.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road

Latest News

Texas mascot Bevo before a football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in...
5 great college football mascots
Oregon defensive lineman Arik Armstead (9) takes a break during warmups before the start of a...
5 great college football uniforms
Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4) brings the ball up court in the second half of a NCAA...
Seminoles slated to return to Sunrise in 2022
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) throws the ball against Georgia Southern during an NCAA...
Owls picked to finish 4th in C-USA farewell campaign