Back-to-back launches in Cape Canaveral Thursday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cape Canaveral will host two back-to-back launches from rival companies Thursday.

Missions carried by both United Launch Alliance (ULA) and SpaceX are hoping to liftoff.

If schedules hold, United Launch Alliance will launch a military surveillance satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket at 6:29 a.m.

Less than thirteen hours later at 7:03 p.m., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will also fly from a nearby Cape Canaveral pad with South Korea's first lunar mission.

The Cape Canaveral spaceport is poised to surpass the record for most missions in a year to fly into orbit from its launch pads.

The launch day doubleheader would also mark the shortest span between two space launches from Florida’s Space Coast since 1967.

