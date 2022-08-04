Creek runs red after food dye mishap

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.
Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road
Man says face ‘basically broken in half’ after car crashed into his home

Latest News

Holly Petitt and her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt, flew from their hometown of Denver...
Mother, daughter pilot crew takes inaugural flight together
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
LIVE: Brittney Griner found guilty in Russian trial
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
LIVE: Verdict in Brittney Griner trial in Russia
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September