Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney for 'neglect of duty'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he's suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County because of "neglect of duty."

During a news conference, DeSantis said Warren has refused of prosecute "abortion crimes" related to a new state law which bans abortions in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A spokeswoman for the governor teased on Twitter that the "MAJOR announcement" would result in "the liberal media meltdown of the year."

MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis.



Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year



Everyone get some rest tonight 😉 🌚 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022