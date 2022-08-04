Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney for 'neglect of duty'

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, right, speaks during a news conference...
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, right, speaks during a news conference Monday, June 15, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Warren announced his decision not to prosecute dozens of protesters arrested on charges of unlawful assembly during a Black Lives Matter march on June 2. Looking on is visionary leader Bishop Thomas Scott. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he's suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County because of "neglect of duty."

During a news conference, DeSantis said Warren has refused of prosecute "abortion crimes" related to a new state law which bans abortions in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A spokeswoman for the governor teased on Twitter that the "MAJOR announcement" would result in "the liberal media meltdown of the year."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road
Man says face ‘basically broken in half’ after car crashed into his home

Latest News

A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17...
Jurors to visit still-bloodstained Parkland school building
Food prepping can save time and money as kids head back to school
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, Sept. 15,...
Back-to-back launches in Cape Canaveral Thursday
New 'safe harbor' rule debated by Palm Beach County School Board members