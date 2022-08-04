Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney for 'neglect of duty'
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he's suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County because of "neglect of duty."
During a news conference, DeSantis said Warren has refused of prosecute "abortion crimes" related to a new state law which bans abortions in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
A spokeswoman for the governor teased on Twitter that the "MAJOR announcement" would result in "the liberal media meltdown of the year."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2022