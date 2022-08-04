Food prepping can save time and money as kids head back to school

Americans are feeling the pinch when it comes to food costs and waste.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that prices at grocery stores have risen 12.2% (from June 2021 to June 2022). According to Feeding America, Americans waste over $218 billion on food each year, or 219 pounds of waste per person. They said that's like throwing 650 average-sized apples right into the garbage.

With those stats in mind, parents are feeling the pinch and looking for ways to save money on meals with food prepping as kids return back to school.

Chef Christina Dixon-Wells is no stranger to food-prepping and catering. She's been invited several times to cater Super Bowl events for the NFL in Miami.

Her company is called Mini Meals on Wheels and is based in West Palm Beach.

Christina's Tips for Food Prepping

You can freeze Capri Suns or Water Bottles

Veggies can be washed and pre-portioned in storage bags Pack berries in hard containers instead of the storage bag to avoid a mushy mess.

Lettuce portioned in a mason jar



Crunchy items (like croutons) in storage bags



Tomatoes and cucumbers separated

Reusable and dishwasher-safe storage bags can be used to reduce waste and eventually save money. (Aldi, Target, and Amazon have them available.)

Christina's Ideas for Fast Meals

Egg Bites can be reheated early for a quick breakfast

Using the Crock Pot to cook meat can cut down on how long it takes to cook dinner and then create a burrito.

Find 15-minute meals online

Chef Christina said, "You will to love these amazing Egg bites, they are perfect for that HANGRY crowd or just a grab-and-go breakfast. This recipe is freezer friendly and a simple reheat whenever you need a quick snack or breakfast."

PREP TIME

15 minutes

COOK TIME

10-15 minutes

TOTAL TIME

25 minutes

Ingredients

Whatever items you like to incorporate into your eggs feel free here are some ideas

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, onions, tomatoes, bacon, salami, ham,

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

6 large eggs

1cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup cream cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Make sure to have a deep oven safe pan filled with water to create steam in the oven Spray muffin tin generously with nonstick spray. Or use cupcake liners In a medium bowl mix eggs, cream cheese, heavy cream, salt, and pepper to taste. To each muffin slot, add about 1 tbsp of your favorite ingredients (green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, and a sprinkle of cheese, spinach mushrooms etc.) Pour over egg mixture to each slot leaving little room at the top. Bake egg bites for 10 minutes. If the top is not fully cooked return to the oven for 2-3 minutes

YIELD: 12 EGG BITES 1 Preheat oven to 350 degrees

