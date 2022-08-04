Cape Canaveral hosts 2 rocket launches Thursday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, Sept. 15,...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Canaveral , Fla. For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT
Cape Canaveral hosted two back-to-back launches from rival companies Thursday.

The missions were carried out by both United Launch Alliance (ULA) and SpaceX.

United Launch Alliance launched a military surveillance satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket at 6:29 a.m.

Less than thirteen hours later at 7:08 p.m., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was sent into space from a nearby Cape Canaveral pad with South Korea's first lunar mission.

The Cape Canaveral spaceport is poised to surpass the record for most missions in a year to fly into orbit from its launch pads.

The launch day doubleheader would also mark the shortest span between two space launches from Florida’s Space Coast since 1967.

