NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman's death

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month.

Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman whose body was found July 13 inside a home on Northwest 57th Street.

Detectives determined the woman was the victim of a homicide. They haven't said how she was killed.

The victim's name has been withheld by deputies, citing Marsy's Law.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said a warrant for Thompson's arrest was obtained July 25.

St. Louis said Thompson was taken into custody in New York, where she was expected to be extradited to Broward County to face the murder charge.

