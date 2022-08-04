Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death

The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.(Takata Corporation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Florida.

But the driver’s air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday it is working to confirm details of the crash before deciding if more action is needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road
Man says face ‘basically broken in half’ after car crashed into his home

Latest News

The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act