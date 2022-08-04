Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - There may soon be a new tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer and Moderna are developing what are known as bivalent boosters.

Those are vaccines that are comprised of the old formula, along with a new one that focuses on the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The Food and Drug Administration says if it approves the shots, they could become available as soon as September.

Officials say roughly 124,000 COVID-19 cases are confirmed each day, but the accuracy is in question because many cases are being undercounted.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

