800 compete to remove invasive snakes from Everglades

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for the next eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money.

The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event.

"This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles," said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Since 2000, more than 17,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades ecosystem, according to a news release. Burmese pythons, which are not native to Florida, prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female python can lay as many as 100 eggs a year.

Cash prizes of up to $2,500 are available in both the professional and novice categories for those who remove the most pythons, officials said. There are additional prizes for the longest python in each category. Each python must be dead, with hunters facing disqualification if they kill them inhumanely or kill a native snake.

So far, the registered hunters represent 32 states and Canada. Registrations are being accepted throughout the competition. It costs $25 to register and participants must also complete an online training course.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Is Gov. Ron DeSantis sending message to all Florida prosecutors?
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, right, speaks during a news conference...
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney for ‘neglect of duty’
More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County

Latest News

Police, crossing guards urge drivers to be 'patient' in school zones
Back-to-school drive aims to fulfill students' educational needs
Delray Beach Housing Authority breaks ground on affordable housing project
Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges