Boynton Beach announces new police, fire chiefs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The city of Boynton Beach has new chiefs in the police department and fire rescue.

Interim City Manager Jim Stables announced Thursday that he has appointed Joseph DeGiulio as police chief and Hugh Bruder as fire chief.

DeGiulio has served the Boynton Beach Police Department since 2001, most recently as the interim police chief.

The city said he has more than 25 years of progressive law enforcement experience and was responsible for bringing advanced training programs to the department.

DeGiulio also implemented the department's body-worn camera program, the Narcan/Naloxone program and the tactical fitness and wellness programs.

Bruder has more than 42 years of fire service experience and recently served as the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department's interim fire chief.

He joined the city's fire rescue department in 2020 and reorganized the department to place more firefighters in the field. The city said Bruder has worked to foster solid labor-management relations and improve staff morale.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the new fire chief has also facilitated grant writing for a new fire boat, EMS equipment and crucial emergency communications infrastructure.

"Both of these public safety leaders have spent a lifetime nobly serving others while qualifying and climbing the promotional ladders in their respective areas and collaborating to enhance the mental wellness of their employees," Stables said in a statement. "These well-deserved promotions will bring further stability to our leadership team and to the overall public safety of the community."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road

Latest News

Woman at home with daughter when home burglarized
New campaign at PBIA hopes to prevent human trafficking
72-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Port St. Lucie
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy