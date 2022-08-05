Boynton Beach announces new police, fire chiefs

The city of Boynton Beach has new chiefs in the police department and fire rescue.

Interim City Manager Jim Stables announced Thursday that he has appointed Joseph DeGiulio as police chief and Hugh Bruder as fire chief.

DeGiulio has served the Boynton Beach Police Department since 2001, most recently as the interim police chief.

The city said he has more than 25 years of progressive law enforcement experience and was responsible for bringing advanced training programs to the department.

DeGiulio also implemented the department's body-worn camera program, the Narcan/Naloxone program and the tactical fitness and wellness programs.

Bruder has more than 42 years of fire service experience and recently served as the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department's interim fire chief.

He joined the city's fire rescue department in 2020 and reorganized the department to place more firefighters in the field. The city said Bruder has worked to foster solid labor-management relations and improve staff morale.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the new fire chief has also facilitated grant writing for a new fire boat, EMS equipment and crucial emergency communications infrastructure.

"Both of these public safety leaders have spent a lifetime nobly serving others while qualifying and climbing the promotional ladders in their respective areas and collaborating to enhance the mental wellness of their employees," Stables said in a statement. "These well-deserved promotions will bring further stability to our leadership team and to the overall public safety of the community."

