DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
One day after suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called a neglect of duty, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a "major announcement" Friday morning in West Palm Beach.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the historic old Palm Beach County courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach at 11 a.m.

The Republican governor suspended Warren, citing the twice-elected state attorney's refusal to prosecute abortion-related crimes.

Warren called the governor's decision a "blatant violation of one of the most fundamental principles of our democracy, that the people, the voters, get to elect elected officials."

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told WPTV he's turned down requests to make public pledges on not prosecuting certain cases.

"I think that whenever a prosecutor makes a blanket statement they're not going to prosecute a crime — no matter the facts or circumstances — I think it puts that prosecutor in jeopardy," Aronberg said.

Aronberg said that's why he's taking the position of evaluating all cases in his office on a case-by-case by basis.

