Indian River County faculty prepare for classes with back-to-school pep rally

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Summer break is almost over and school will soon be back in session.

To celebrate the start of the school year, faculty and staff of the Indian River County School District are gathering together for a back to school pep rally on Friday.

Nearly 1,200 staff members are expected to celebrate at the Vero Beach High School gym to highlight new and returning teachers and create a positive outlook for the new year.

Teachers will be welcomed with cheerleaders, a DJ and food trucks.

District leaders say starting the school year like this lets the staff know how much they are appreciated in the community.

The Indian River County School District is also hosting a “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser on Saturday at Applebees Grill + Bar to raise money towards school supplies for the county.

Classes begin on Wednesday, August 10.

