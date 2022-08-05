Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail

A former federal agent appeared in Palm Beach County courtroom Friday morning after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach earlier this week.

Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. His bond was set at $85,000.

Jail records show that he posted bail and was released from custody just after 2 p.m. Friday.

In court Friday, the judge ordered no contact with the victim and no weapons as he awaits his day in court.

Sosnowsky's attorney told the judge his wife is working to remove all weapons from their house.

According to a police report, video surveillance from inside the suspect's car and surrounding cameras show what led up to the shooting.

Boynton Beach police said Sosnowsky shot Thomas Vanantwerp, 67, at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Monday after the pair got into a "traffic incident" shortly after exiting Interstate 95.

After the shooting, Sosnowsky called 911 to notify authorities.

The arrest report states that video surveillance from a red-light camera and nearby convenience store didn't appear to show that "the victim was attempting to assault Sosnowsky."

A Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck involved in a road-rage shooting can be seen Aug. 1, 2022, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Police said Vanantwerp is hospitalized in critical condition.

The police report also said the victim was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

WPTV spoke to Vanantwerp's mother on Friday as she was heading to see her son.

"He's doing OK," she said.

Vanantwer's mother said her son's fate is in the hands of God.

"I'm a believer in God and whatever happens ... I will accept," she said. "It may not be his will; it might be evil, one's will. That's all I can tell you."

Sosnowsky is a former agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This isn't Sosnowsky's first encounter with the law. He was sentenced to two years of probation in 2020 for getting around a security checkpoint at the Fort Lauderdale airport using his retired DEA credential.

