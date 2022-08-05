South Florida Breweries celebrate International Beer Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you are new to the South Florida craft beer scene there are several "trails" that can help you develop your malt, barley and hops pallet.

Discover the Palm Beaches offers "The Ale Trail" which will take you on a journey through many of Palm Beach Country's breweries and offers discounts and deals as you adventure along.

Similarly, the "Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail" has a road map of libations consisting of nine breweries. For the craft beer aficionados,

VisitFlorida.com has a list of over 200 breweries in Florida you can visit.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 asked our local breweries to highlight a beer that's new or one they are most proud of and we created an interactive map for you to search for a brewery near your home.

