1st confirmed case of monkeypox reported in St. Lucie County

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in St. Lucie County.

The information on the Florida Department of Health's website comes just days after two positive cases were announced in Martin County this week.

The majority of the 633 monkeypox cases in Florida have been confirmed in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The federal government announced Thursday that they have declared the outbreak a public health emergency.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, right, speaks during a news conference...
