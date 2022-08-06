1st confirmed case of monkeypox reported in St. Lucie County

Health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in St. Lucie County.

The information on the Florida Department of Health's website comes just days after two positive cases were announced in Martin County this week.

The majority of the 633 monkeypox cases in Florida have been confirmed in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The federal government announced Thursday that they have declared the outbreak a public health emergency.

