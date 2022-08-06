Shooting suspect pleads guilty in killing of good Samaritan in Tequesta

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After three years of waiting, family members of Justin Todd say justice is finally in sight.

The man who police said is responsible for his death, Bryan Bacallao, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

"It’s been rough. It’s been rough, so many things remind me of him," his mother, April Drolet-Todd, told WPTV from her home in Jupiter. "Driving through the town, holidays, his birthday."

Todd, 35, was a Jupiter native who was known for his selfless acts and kind spirit. He died trying to help someone.

"He stood up for someone he saw was not being treated properly," said Drolet-Todd.

Todd, was shot and killed in 2019 while trying to defend a woman who was being attacked by her boyfriend.

The shooting happened along Shay Place in Tequesta. Bacallao claimed self-defense but was ultimately arrested and was charged with first degree murder.

While in court, Bacallao entered a guilty/best interest plea to a lesser charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

"I’m encouraged with this because it’s been a long time for all of us," said Drolet-Todd.

Bacallao now faces a minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars.

"This won’t bring him back but at least this will be justice for him," said Droplet-Todd.

Baccallao's sentencing is scheduled for Thursday by Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
DeSantis taps Palm Beach County circuit judge for Fla. Supreme Court
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death

Latest News

Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
1st confirmed case of monkeypox reported in St. Lucie County
Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run
800 compete to remove invasive snakes from Everglades