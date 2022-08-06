Friday night at Lucky Shucks Oyster Bar & Tap House NFL Alumni, Joe Namath, hosted his second Oyster Eating Contest at his restaurant in Jupiter.

Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest

Restaurant workers shucked 1200 oysters, and the 25 contestants had 90 seconds to consume them. Last year's winner, Franz Armstrong, ate 62 oysters.

Competitors included TV star Tyler Cameron and the 'who's who' of West Palm Beach radio including Carmine from WiLD 95.5, Curtis of Kool 105.5's Mo and Sally Morning Show, Franny of 98.7 The 'Gater'/WZZR, and WPTV NewsChannel 5's radio partner 97.9 WRMF's Virginia (KVJ Show).

This year, Phillip Catasus of Palm Beach Gardens won by eating 103 oysters in 90 seconds.

Radio hosts Franny and Virginia didn't win but had positive attitudes and gave the competition a spirited go.

