Brush fire causes Fort Pierce homes to evacuate

A brush fire broke out west of Fort Pierce Saturday filling nearby neighborhoods like Morningside with smoke and concern.

"I just thought that you know, that we were gonna get our house caught on fire," said Maylynn Velmontes, who was getting ready to celebrate her 13th birthday when she got the warning they had to evacuate.

"I panicked and just rushed upstairs packing everything, and my friends helped me do that," said Velmontes.

St Lucie County Fire Rescue said they evacuated four blocks of the Morningside neighborhood closest to the fire.

"I'd just gotten out of the shower and he tells me, I think we have a fire outside, so I look out the window and go oh, there is a fire," said Morningside resident Simmie Burns along with Bob McCorrison.

The two say they've experienced one other small brush fire near their neighborhood.

Saturday's fire was reported to have covered at least 21 acres.

"When we were out here standing the winds were picking up and they were heading towards the house towards this area, so that little bit of thought something might happen," said McCorrison.

The two said they have an emergency suitcase with all their important documents and took it with them to have dinner with other neighbors that evacuated.

They returned home after a couple of hours.

St Lucie County Fire Rescue said the fire is 100% contained.

So far there is no word on what started the fire.

