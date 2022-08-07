Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years

It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County.

"It’s really kind of heartbreaking," said Jack Terrana. "This is one of the greatest places in Jupiter. This is what we need more of from here, so I hate to see it go out of business."

The cafe will soon be closing its doors for good.

A letter to customers is now posted on their doors saying Palm Beach County made major changes to their contract which makes "operating the business at that location no longer financially feasible."

"It was increased rent that was difficult, but that part we could get around," said co-owner, Jennifer Wilson. "But there was really a lot of increased liability in the contract."

Hundreds of hungry customers lined up Sunday outside the restaurant hoping to have one more bite of their favorite pancakes or burgers.

"We were really surprised," said Theresa Terrana. "We were shocked. I mean you see right now the place has an hour wait."

An online petition is now gaining traction, asking for Palm Beach County to help keep the local landmark open.

"It’s just really nice to feel like you’re a part of the community and that’s what this restaurant really does for us," said Sandra Wallace.

The cafe is planning on closing its doors on Friday. The owners, however, said this is not the end for them.

"We’re going to take the month of September off and just relax and take that time to start looking and bouncing back next ideas,” said co-owner, Brian Wilson.

