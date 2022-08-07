One person shot in apparent domestic dispute in West Palm Beach
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
One person was shot Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.
Police responded to Whitehall condominiums at 3501 Village Boulevard in the 6 a.m. hour and located one shooting victim.
According to police the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police said the other person at the scene is cooperating.
