One person shot in apparent domestic dispute in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
One person was shot Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.

Police responded to Whitehall condominiums at 3501 Village Boulevard in the 6 a.m. hour and located one shooting victim.

According to police the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the other person at the scene is cooperating.

