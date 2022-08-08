Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach raided by FBI

FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in Palm Beach, Fla.
FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in Palm Beach, Fla. One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House. The chairman of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate. Lindsey Graham goes to play golf. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FBI agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to a statement by the former president.

Trump released the statement on his Truth Social social media platform just before 7 p.m.

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said.

Trump did not specify why the FBI were searching his home, but called it "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for president in 2024."

"They even broke into my safe!" exclaimed Trump.

WPTV has a news crew at the scene and will provide further details soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

