Olivia Newton-John, who owned home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, dead at 73

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Viña del Mar...
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile. Newton-John said she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades. The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on Sept. 26, told Australian news program “Sunday Night” doctors found a tumor in her lower back in 2017. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Olivia Newton-John, who once owned a home in Palm Beach County, has died at the age of 73.

According to a post on her verified Instagram account, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully" at her Southern California ranch Monday morning.

Newton-John has been public about her battle with breast cancer. However, a cause of death has not been revealed.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, said. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Olivia Newton-John attends the Jan. 27, 2018, G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the...
Olivia Newton-John attends the Jan. 27, 2018, G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Newton-John's Jupiter Inlet Colony home was the scene of a death investigation in 2013 after Christopher Pariseleti, 41, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a room inside the home while the Australian singer and actress was away.

Newton-John and Easterling bought the waterfront home at 104 Lighthouse Drive for $4.1 million in 2009. Palm Beach County property records show that it was sold for $5 million in 2016.

The family is asking for donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in lieu of flowers.

