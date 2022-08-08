Person walking along Martin County beach finds man's body

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A person walking on a beach in Martin County on Sunday made a startling discovery.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered buried in the sand just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.

The person who was strolling on the beach found the man's feet sticking out from the sand when they made the discovery, investigators said.

Fire rescue arrived at the scene and later removed the body.

Law enforcement believes the man might have become buried in the sand when a dune collapsed, but the circumstances are still under investigation.

The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected at the time. An autopsy on the body was expected to be performed Monday.

The victim's name has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

One person shot in apparent domestic dispute in West Palm Beach
1 person struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest
Brush fire causes residents to evacuate Fort Pierce homes

Latest News

Families stock up on school supplies as tax-free shopping weekend wraps up
Spin studio offering back-to-school discount in Palm Beach Gardens
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach