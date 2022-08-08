Reward offered after mail carriers robbed in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce

The U.S. Postal Service is offering $50,000 rewards after a series of incidents where letter carriers were robbed this year at locations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The first incident occurred May 23 at about 3:35 p.m. in Boca Raton at 1798 Northwest 15th Vista.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service described the attacker as being 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a skinny build and about 140 to 150 pounds.

Investigators said the person was wearing a full mask that was covering his face and possibly wearing a dark-colored sweater and pants. The robber fled on foot and may have entered a small black vehicle.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is seeking information in connection with the robbery of a mail carrier on May 26, 2022, at 2476 Atlantis Drive in Fort Pierce.

Mail Carriers Robbed in St. Lucie County

The second theft of a mail carrier occurred three days later in Fort Pierce on May 26.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said this crime occurred at 12:16 p.m. at 476 Atlantis Drive in Fort Pierce.

The subject was described as a young Black man, about 150 pounds, between 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, wearing an all-black Polo brand jump/tracksuit with a red symbol. The person fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door Lexus sedan.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is seeking information in connection with the robbery of a mail carrier on July 13, 2022, at 410 N 40th St. near Fort Pierce.

The third case occurred on July 13 at 410 N 40th St. near Fort Pierce just before 12:30 p.m.

The attacker, in this case, was described as a Black man in his late 20s who was about 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds.

Investigators said he was in his late 20s, was wearing all dark clothing and fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

A reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers is being offered in all of these cases.

If you have any information about these crimes, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Scripps Only Content 2022