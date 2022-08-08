Spin studio offering back-to-school discount in Palm Beach Gardens

Students are returning back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 8 and that means parents' workout routines are adjusting to accommodate their kid's new schedules.

At CycleBar Palm Beach Gardens, Chrissy Witten is enjoying a few more early morning rides until school starts, "Since my kids have been off from school, I've been able to come early in the morning because my husband goes to work and I have to watch them. So when school gets back in session, I have to come after 8 a.m."

Some come in the early morning to take off some pounds.

"I'm a big guy and carrying too many pounds and this town can make you carry more," joked Mike Peconge of Palm Beach Gardens.

For others, it's about comradery.

"We're locally owned. It's like going to Cheers [where] everyone knows your name," said CycleBar owner Kim Hoss.

Sophie Pastor said she enjoys working out with her mom Brook Carino of Jupiter.

"Everyone in the room is just happy and has so much energy and [my mom and I] just motivate each other but I always win [the race]," said Pastor.

"[I'm not really competing] I do it for her," laughed Carino.

Spin instructor Michelle Doherty advises taking it easy when starting a new workout routine, "You know, most people give up because they become aggressive in the beginning. Allow yourself time just to get into it. Make sure that you have people around you that support the same goals that you have and it's going to make things much more better for you as a group."

"It's super easy. You just park right up front, you come in, you're in, you're out. And instructors know you you learn people's habits and when they arrive, your friends come in, like you said that same thing. So it's great. It's very, it's very much a community," Hoss said.

Right now the spin studio is offering five rides for $55 (a rate they said doesn't come around that often and will end on Tuesday, Aug. 9). And they always offer students and teachers discounts.

