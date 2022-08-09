Animal shelter in Okeechobee Co. makes tough decision to close

A popular animal shelter in Okeechobee County is closing its doors, according to a post on its Facebook page Monday.

Trail of Hope Animal Rescue said the closure was a difficult decision and a result of not enough volunteers and adoptions.

Founded in 2017, the nonprofit said on its website that they are the only no-kill shelter in Okeechobee County.

The shelter's Facebook post said they are operating with just two people, seven days a week.

The post on social media prompted more than 200 comments with users posting pictures of the furry friends they have adopted from the agency.

The operators said they still "have a lot of dogs" that need homes as soon as possible.

"We have many available at a discounted adoption fee," their Facebook post said. "All dogs are available for $150."

The shelter has not announced when its final day of operation will be.

The animal rescue is located at 1201 US Highway 98 near Okeechobee. They can be reached at 863-357-1104.

Scripps Only Content 2022