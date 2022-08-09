Hurricanes ranked No. 17 in preseason coaches poll

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal supervises the warm up period at the team's NCAA college...
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal supervises the warm up period at the team's NCAA college football facility, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami is the lone Florida team ranked in the preseason coaches poll.

The Hurricanes, led by first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, are ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll released Monday.

Cristobal was hired away from Oregon to restore his alma mater to its glory days, when the Hurricanes won five national championships between 1983 and 2001.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke returns for Miami after throwing for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He capped the year by winning Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year honors.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes against Florida State in the second half a game...
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes against Florida State in the second half a game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28.

The Hurricanes were 7-5 last season, winning five of their final six games after a 2-4 start.

Alabama was the top-ranked team, receiving 54 total first-place votes.

No. 2 Ohio State (5) and No. 3 Georgia (6) were the only other teams to receive first-place votes. The Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980 last season.

Fourth-ranked Clemson was the highest-ranked ACC team, ahead of No. 16 Pittsburgh, Miami and No. 19 Wake Forest.

Notre Dame was ranked fifth – its highest preseason ranking in the coaches poll since 2006.

Rounding out the top 10 were Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor. The No. 8 Utes open their season Sept. 3 at Florida.

Three other Florida teams received votes – Central Florida (55), Florida (17) and Florida State (1).

The Associated Press preseason poll will be released Aug. 15.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

One person shot in apparent domestic dispute in West Palm Beach
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
Person walking along Martin County beach finds man's body
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Viña del Mar...
Olivia Newton-John, who owned home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, dead at 73

Latest News

PBSO looking for endangered girl who went missing in February
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in...
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach raided by FBI
Inflation vs. recession: Which one is worse?