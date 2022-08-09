Lantana police investigating after dead body pulled from water

By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating after a dead body was pulled from the water near a Lantana boat dock.

The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near 312 E Ocean Ave.

Lantana Police Department says that the person pulled from the water likely died from an accidental drowning.

Authorities are now working to identify next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

