Lantana police investigating after dead body pulled from water
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating after a dead body was pulled from the water near a Lantana boat dock.
The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near 312 E Ocean Ave.
Lantana Police Department says that the person pulled from the water likely died from an accidental drowning.
Authorities are now working to identify next-of-kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
