Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near 10th Avenue Northand North F Street in Lake Worth Beach.

Barbera said the pedestrian was walking east across the railroad tracks and was struck by the northbound train.

WPTV Chopper 5 was in the air as detectives were investigating the fatal crash.

Tuesday's crash was the third time in a week that a person has died in an accident with a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

A 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a Brightline train Sunday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

Last Tuesday, a man was struck and killed while walking across the tracks in Delray Beach.

A Brightline train is stopped on the railroad tracks near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast...
A Brightline train is stopped on the railroad tracks near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue after a fatal crash, Aug. 2, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla.

RELATED: Tri-Rail train hits person in West Palm Beach, passengers report

In January 2020, an Associated Press analysis found that Brightline had the worst death rate per mile of any railroad in the country.

Investigators, however, found that none of the deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Brightline trains travel up to 79 miles per hour through densely populated urban and suburban areas along about 70 miles of track between Miami and West Palm Beach. The company hopes to complete its expansion to Orlando in early 2023.

The company previously released surveillance video of a crash in February when a driver tried to beat a train, but was struck and taken to a hospital with "incapacitating injuries."

