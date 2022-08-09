Missing Okeechobee County man found dead in canal, deputies say
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Deputies have identified the body of a man found in a canal in Okeechobee County over the weekend.
The body was discovered on Aug. 7 after the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received a call for a dead body seen floating in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee.
Law enforcement personnel removed the man from the water and later identified him as 27-year-old Alex Garland.
The Okeechobee resident had been reported missing by family on Aug. 6 and was last seen on Aug. 5.
Anyone with information regarding the death of Garland is urged to contact Detective Quinton Speed at (863) 763-3117 extension 5103; or leave an anonymous tip with Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
Scripps Only Content 2022