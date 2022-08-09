New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has been going under renovation.

Two new dog parks have opened at the site: one for large dogs and another for small pups. These parks replace the former dog park at the same location.

If you haven't had your dog at a park in a while, you may want to watch this video for tips with Tibor Feigel, the owner of Zen-K9, LLC, who has 15 years of doggie experience.

Another addition to the park is a new kayak launch, expanded sidewalks and a new parking lot. The only task left is to put up the sun coverings at the playground. The project started in October and is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

