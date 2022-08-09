PBSO looking for endangered girl who went missing in February

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding an endangered, missing girl last seen in February.

Amira Greene, 15, went missing on February 13, 2022.

She was wearing pink scrubs.

She is 5' 5" tall and weighs about 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her disappearance was publicized in February when she went missing.

PBSO wants to remind the public that she's still missing.

If you have information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.

