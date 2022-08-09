'Tight search warrant' needed for Mar-a-Lago investigation, legal experts say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Monday search at Mar-a-Lago came shrouded in secrecy after a sealed document was signed off by a federal judge to conduct the investigation.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg shared his thoughts Tuesday regarding the search warrant the FBI used at Mar-a-Lago.

"This has got to be a really tight search warrant because this is uncharted territory. This is not going to be a fishing expedition," Aronberg said. "This is clearly, in my mind, something involving national security, and it must be a willful breach. They're not doing this because of negligence or an accident."

A woman stands on a bridge outside the entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Legal experts said any such warrant, especially in this case, needs to be very specific about what the FBI is looking for and where it might be, and it's not a license to tear the home apart.

Valentin Rodriguez, a West Palm Beach attorney, offered his opinion on the search.

"Often times search warrants are based on meetings with cooperators or undercover persons who give them the data they need to create the affidavit," Rodriguez said. "A lot of times affidavits are based upon confidential informants alone."

Valentin Rodriguez lays out what was needed for the FBI to lawfully obtain a search warrant to conduct the investigation at Mar-a-Lago.

All of this is still speculation, but one thing seems clear to many about the search.

"It means the case is very strong because they would not have staked their careers — their supervisor's careers — on a frivolous warrant to a former president's home, who may be running for president in the near future," Rodriguez said.

Palm Beach police issued a statement Tuesday saying they were "not aware of the existence of a search warrant nor did our department assist the FBI in the execution of a search warrant."

Their statement also said they were “disappointed by their lack of communication regarding this incident."

