Tri-Rail train hits person in West Palm Beach, passengers report

For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit a person in Palm Beach County.

Passengers on board a northbound Tri-Rail train said they were told the train struck a trespasser around 10 a.m. on Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo.

Police investigate a Tri-Rail train crash near Summit Boulevard, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Passengers are currently stuck on the train, and our WPTV news crew at the scene said all lanes of Summit Boulevard, both east and westbound, are shut down.

A medical examiner's vehicle arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Summit Boulevard around 10:10 a.m. for reports of a train hitting a pedestrian. However, once crews arrived, they determined that no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

Police gather near the railroad crossing at Summit Boulevard after a Tri-Rail train crash, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Tri-Rail incident in West Palm Beach came less than three hours after a Brightline train hit and killed a person near 10th Avenue and North F Street in Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a pedestrian was walking east across the railroad tracks and was struck by a northbound train.

Tuesday's crash was the third time in a week that a person has died in an accident with a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

