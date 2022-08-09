Tri-Rail train hits person in West Palm Beach, passengers report

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit a person in Palm Beach County.

Passengers on board a northbound Tri-Rail train said they were told the train struck a trespasser around 10 a.m. on Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo.

Police investigate a Tri-Rail train crash near Summit Boulevard, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Palm...
Police investigate a Tri-Rail train crash near Summit Boulevard, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Passengers are currently stuck on the train, and our WPTV news crew at the scene said all lanes of Summit Boulevard, both east and westbound, are shut down.

A medical examiner's vehicle arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Summit Boulevard around 10:10 a.m. for reports of a train hitting a pedestrian. However, once crews arrived, they determined that no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

Police gather near the railroad crossing at Summit Boulevard after a Tri-Rail train crash, Aug....
Police gather near the railroad crossing at Summit Boulevard after a Tri-Rail train crash, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Tri-Rail incident in West Palm Beach came less than three hours after a Brightline train hit and killed a person near 10th Avenue and North F Street in Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a pedestrian was walking east across the railroad tracks and was struck by a northbound train.

WATCH: Chopper 5 above fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth Beach

Chopper 5 above fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth Beach

Tuesday's crash was the third time in a week that a person has died in an accident with a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Viña del Mar...
Olivia Newton-John, who owned home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, dead at 73
Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
Person walking along Martin County beach finds man’s body
Palm Beach County’s newest school ready to welcome students
Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach

Latest News

Rica Madrid poses for a photograph as she rolls a joint in her home on the first day of legal...
Florida recreational marijuana initiative hopes to land on 2022 ballot
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
Florida politicians react to FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal supervises the warm up period at the team's NCAA college...
Hurricanes ranked No. 17 in preseason coaches poll