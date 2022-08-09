West Palm Beach gas station lowers price to $2.38 per gallon

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A Marathon gas station is dropping the price of fuel to help drivers save money at the pump in the midst of inflation.

The Marathon at 215 Haverhill Rd. lowered its prices to $2.38 per gallon on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon as part of the Americans for Prosperity-Florida's "True Cost of Washington" tour.

The tour is highlighting the rising costs for American businesses and is making its way through the Sunshine State.

To see if the tour is coming to a city near you, click here.

