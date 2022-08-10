40,000 students head back to the classroom in St. Lucie County

On Wednesday, 40,000 students hit the books once again in St. Lucie County.

This year’s focus comes with a sense of urgency as district leaders reminded faculty and staff that protecting students and school safety remain a top priority.

Several veteran teachers have shared their secrets to student success and shown students that learning can be exciting.

“Passion is contagious,” Nikki Hart, a teacher at St. Lucie Public Schools. “Like don't worry about the testing, learn about all the things, all the data come in and do your job. Love your babies. Everything else will work out.”

This year, the district is ramping up the number of intervention teachers for students who may need one-on-one help with their studies.

Last week, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jon Prince participated in a livestream to all employees to welcome them back to school and share his goals for the school year.

He said despite a statewide teacher shortage, each classroom will have a certified teacher on the first day of school.

"The bottom line is every single classroom in St. Lucie County will have a certified teacher in front of them on the first day," said Dr. Prince. "We have a plan but we are faced with adversity and we are competing with other districts for the best and brightest teachers."

According to Prince, St. Lucie Public Schools is now the number one ranked school district for student performance on the Treasure Coast.

