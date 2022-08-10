Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Palm Beach gas station lowers price to $2.38 per gallon
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Viña del Mar...
Olivia Newton-John, who owned home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, dead at 73
Tri-Rail train hits, kills person in West Palm Beach, passengers report

Latest News

A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
Car crashes into Palm Beach County school bus
FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury
FILE - Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The...
‘The Snowman’ children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88