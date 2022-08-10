Dolphins sell out of season-ticket allotment for first time in franchise history

A general interior view of the Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins prepare to kickoff to...
A general interior view of the Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins prepare to kickoff to the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they've sold out of season tickets for the first time in franchise history.

Although single-game tickets are still available, fans wanting to attend every game at Hard Rock Stadium this season will have to go fishing for them.

That's encouraging news for a franchise entering the season with some offseason drama, courtesy of fired coach Brian Flores' lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross gestures at the end of an NFL football game against the...
The NFL recently suspended owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17 and stripped the team of two draft picks because of "tampering violations" that were uncovered because of the lawsuit.

The NFL recently suspended owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17 and stripped the team of two draft picks because of "tampering violations" that were uncovered because of the lawsuit.

Still, fan enthusiasm seems to be at all-time high, and the team is encouraging hopeful season-ticket holders to join the waitlist for 2023.

The Dolphins and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel open their season Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium against the New England Patriots. Their first preseason game is Saturday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

