Ex-'Canes, Dolphins running back faces domestic assault charge in NJ

FILE - Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore watches from the sideline before an...
FILE - Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore watches from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Gore is open to returning to the NFL for a Super Bowl run after he makes his boxing debut. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Former Miami Hurricanes and NFL running back Frank Gore is facing a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, hotel.

The Atlantic City Police Department said Tuesday in a news release that Gore, 39, of Southwest Ranches, was issued a summons to appear in court later as a result of the July 31 incident at the Tropicana Atlantic City.

According to the news release, police were called to a domestic dispute shortly after 8 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Miami woman speaking with hotel security.

"The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time," the release said.

However, an "ensuing investigation" led to Gore being charged.

The five-time Pro Bowl player spent 16 seasons in the NFL, including a decade with the San Francisco 49ers, who made him a third-round pick in the 2005 draft.

San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore runs against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec....
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore runs against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Gore became the franchise's rushing leader before moving on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

He retired after the 2020 season, ending his NFL career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards and setting a league record for most career games by a running back with 241.

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore runs the ball during the first half against the New...
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore runs the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Before becoming a star for the Hurricanes, Gore began his college career as the backup to Clinton Portis during Miami's 2001 national championship season. Gore overcame two season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tears to lead the Hurricanes in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns during his final season in 2004.

In Miami's first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference game, Gore cemented his legacy in front of a partisan crowd at the old Orange Bowl, scoring the game-winning 18-yard touchdown run in overtime to defeat rival Florida State 16-10.

