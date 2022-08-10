Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday

Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday.

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.

Whelchel graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post-graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University.

She and her husband, John Whelchel, moved to Boca Raton in 1978.

Whelchel enjoyed a 30-year teaching career including a position at Boca Raton High School.

She was appointed to the Palm Beach County School Board by then Governor Jeb Bush.

Whelchel was elected as mayor of Boca Raton in 2008 and served 2 terms. She retired from politics in 2014.

Her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Grace Community Church, 600 West Camino Real in Boca Raton.

Visitation will be held at Babione Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 4pm to 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Grace Community Church, Alzheimer's Community Care, or Louis and Anne Green Memory and Wellness Center.

