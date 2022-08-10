New Martin County school year brings optimism for students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Car lines and first day jitters. A new school year is upon us, and in Martin County, thousands of students started their back-to-school routine on Wednesday.

Eighth grader Jordan Darby entered Mr. Kenneth Russell’s science class at Murray Middle School in Stuart on Monday.

There was a "get to know you" exercise, so no one would feel alone in the classroom.

Around the corner, teacher Logan Hendrix introduced himself to his civics class.

"I like to have fun with these kids. They’re starting to get curious and creative, so I like to watch their creativity kind of bloom," Hendrix said.

Superintendent Dr. John Millay said beyond educational goals, safety and security are also important.

"When parents drop their kids off, the number one thing they left is, this school works for me. When they drop their child off, I’m glad my child goes to this school," Millay said.

Millay also talked about the importance of the upcoming referendum on Aug. 23 to continue the current millage rate for another four years.

"The millage really helped us with recruitment and retention. It made sure we had officers at each of our schools. It made sure we were competitive with surrounding counties," Millay said.

And even though this is just day one, some students like Darby already have year end goals in mind.

"That I’m ready for high school," Darby said.

Big changes are coming for some elementary school students. Two new schools in Jensen Beach and in Palm City should be opening their doors sometime around winter break.

