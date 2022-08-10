No major Palm Beach County school bus issues, despite driver shortage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
For many students and parents, a lot of their first day of school worries often involve transportation.

The School District of Palm Beach County said there have been no major problems on Wednesday, adding that all school bus routes are covered.

However, finding school bus drivers for the tenth-largest school district in the country is still a problem. The district currently needs about 80 drivers.

Officials with the union for local school bus drivers said it all comes down to money.

"For the tenth-largest school district in the country, Florida ranks 45th out of 50 per student allocation," said Alphonso Mayfield with the SEIU Florida public services union. "So where does Palm Beach County fit into that equation? So when you look at the numbers and how this school district has done the best that they could, and our drivers have gone to bat time and time again to triage the situation, it's really a transit system and bus drivers who have been starved."

To alleviate any school bus delays, the School District of Palm Beach County has reduced bus routes by more than 100 and also tapped mechanics, office staff members, and private providers with the proper license to operate school buses as needed.

