Okeechobee woman gives birth on helicopter

You’ve heard a lot Wednesday about the first day of school, but here is an incredible story about a young boy’s first day on Earth.

It was a ride Lidia Bucio will never forget.

"I was screaming my lungs out," Bucio said.

Sunday, the expectant mom was being taken by helicopter to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Bucio said the medics on board were doing their best to keep her calm, but it was a race against the clock.

"I can’t keep pushing him in. I have to push him out. My body is not paying attention to what I want," Bucio said.

The 23 year-old Bucio, who lives on the Brighton Seminole reservation west of Okeechobee, couldn’t wait to have her third child. He wasn’t waiting either.

"It only took a minute for me to push him. He was already crowning. I felt him slip and I was like, he’s here!" Bucio said.

As the helicopter touched down, the baby made his debut. And Bucio had to alert the nurses who met the chopper.

"I just delivered my baby. Don’t drop my baby. He’s in the bed, please don’t drop my baby. I was in total shock," Bucio said.

Tribal custom is that no photos of the child’s face are allowed until it is four months old and baby Dallyn gets his Native American name, his beads, and his deerskin medicine bag.

"Oh my goodness, little stubborn baby, he was due August 4th," Bucio said.

mom and baby.PNG

Bucio said she can’t believe how gentle he is right now, despite his loud entrance into the world.

