PBIA reopens after man makes bomb threat, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Part of Palm Beach International Airport was shut down and evacuated Wednesday after a man claimed to have a bomb in his backpack, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

According to PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the incident happened at a ticket counter on the third floor of the airport.

A man made threats to harm himself and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack. He was eventually taken into custody.

WATCH: Chopper 5 over Palm Beach International Airport during evacuation

Chopper 5 video from Palm Beach International Airport

The third floor of PBIA was evacuated and shut down while authorities searched the man's backpack.

Our WPTV news crew at the airport saw an escalator to the third floor blocked off. However, the entire floor was eventually reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

An escalator is blocked off at Palm Beach International Airport on Aug. 10, 2022.
The evacuation did not appear to impact flights, as a check of PBIA's arrivals and departures showed most planes on time.

