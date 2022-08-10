Safety improvements completed at deadly St. Lucie Co. intersection

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
St. Lucie County commissioners are scheduled to hold a ribbon cutting Wednesday following the completion of safety improvements made at the intersection of Okeechobee and Midway roads.

The intersection has been the site of multiple wrecks including a deadly school bus crash in 2012 and a head-on collision that killed two teens in 2018.

The fatal bus crash involved 30 students from FK Sweet Elementary where 9-year-old Aaron Beauchamp was killed.

The 2018 wreck resulted in the deaths of Santia Feketa,18, and her best friend, 17-year-old Britney Poindexter.

A video went viral last year of a wrong-way driver, heading west in the eastbound lanes along the divided highway near the intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation began improvements on the intersection in October 2020. This included adding street lighting at the intersection.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Frannie Hutchinson previously said that the state expedited safety improvements that would have taken seven to eight years.

Families had been urging the state for years to make the area safer.

Wednesday's ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center on Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

