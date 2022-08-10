Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's back to school safety 'Dad Speech'

Each year when I worked at Kool 105.5's Mo & Sally Show, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw would come to deliver, what I call, his "Dad Speech" on the first day of school.

I call it that, because he gave simple, straightforward safety tips for parents and students headed back into the classroom after the summer break. The short speech reminds me of something my father would do before I would head to church, a wedding, or a nice dinner.

"Now Tim, you are going to sit there, still, not say anything or I'm going to send you into the second Tuesday of next week," my dad would say.

Palm Beach County Top Cop's Back To School Tips:

"Leave yourself plenty of time to get to where you're going. You don't want to be in a hurry." "Don't let your kids out in the middle of traffic before they get to school [and make them walk an extra block.] That's very dangerous." "Don't speed through the school zones." "Don't pass the school buses that are stopped." "And more important than anything else, because it leads to a lot of problems, is stay off your cell phone. Don't be texting. Don't be distracted, pay attention to what's going on and get your kids there safe."

